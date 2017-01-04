Beta Tools Offers Portable Assortment Of Hand Tools

Beta Tools’ 2001/B26 tool set includes 26 of the company’s exclusive tools.

The fabric wallet of tools includes:

• Six double open-end wrenches: 6×7, 8×9, 10×11, 12×13, 14×15, 16×17 mm;

• Nine offset hexagon key wrenches: 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 mm;

• Slip joint pliers with PVC-coated handles, 250 mm;

• Electrician’s scissors, straight blades, 145 mm;

• Half-round needle nose pliers, 180 mm;

• Three screwdrivers for cross head screws: 3×75, 4×100, 5.5×150 mm;

• Two screwdrivers for cross head Phillips screw: PH1x80 – PH2x100 mm

• An engineer’s hammer, 300 g;

• Measuring tape, 2 m; and

• A utility knife, 9 mm.

