Best Practices For Award-Winning Shops

Leon Anderson, owner of Integrity Auto Care in South Beloit, IL, is an old pro when it comes to knowing the value attention to detail has on ensuring quality repairs and customer satisfaction. His tenacity for going above and beyond in both of these areas has paid dividends for his shop in the form of satisfied repeat customers who provide a solid foundation for continued growth and success.

With these characteristics, it’s no wonder that he is the 2016 winner of the WIX Driving Performance Award, which recognizes shops that raise the bar in providing value for their customers.

The shop’s mantra of delivering honest, superior-quality repairs is complemented by a devotion to optimal customer service, and that includes proper vehicle inspections at every turn.

Every time a customer brings their vehicle in for service, Integrity Auto Care techs perform a thorough courtesy inspection to give customers an accurate vehicle health reading. That way, they can alert customers of any condition that may need attention before it turns into a costly problem. “That’s just part of the service we provide in an effort to maintain our customers’ vehicles in a safe operating condition so that they and their loved ones will have dependable, worry-free driving,” explains Leon.

Each customer’s follow-up appointment is scheduled on his/her way out, and courtesy calls regarding any safety items that were not authorized on the prior visit are made 30 days following the inital inspection.

Integrity Auto Care also ensures customer satisfaction from an appearance and amenities perspective. Here are just a few of the things Integrity Auto Care customers can expect:

The shop’s modern customer lounge boasts free WiFi, a 50-inch plasma television, computer nook, abundant comfortable seating with complimentary coffee, tea and water, and a kiddie corner.

In addition to the extra clean and luxurious waiting room with hardwood floors, there is a separate write-up area and the cleanest bathrooms in town, says Leon. Leon says the shop’s appearance helps market to women, who wield great power in making purchasing decisions related to vehicle care.

Even with all of these efforts to build trust and confidence among his customer base, Leon knows there is always room for continuous improvement.

“I believe the automotive industry is on the precipice of a great change,” he says. “Many things will stay the same, but more will change.”

He advises that a commitment to training will be the key that help keep your shop current and ahead of the curve. Practicing what he preaches, Integrity Auto Care has a standing one- to two-hour training commitment every Tuesday evening. “It is great for new guys, but it is also good for business,” Leon said. “Not only does it create a better, more knowledgeable environment in the shop, it also produces better team spirit.”