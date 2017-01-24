Bennett Auto Supply Recognizes Mevotech As 2016 Vendor Of The Year



Mevotech was honored as the 2016 New Vendor of the Year during Bennett Auto Supply’s 60th anniversary celebration on Jan. 14. More than 3,000 of Bennett’s customers had gathered to celebrate the company’s six decades in the aftermarket.

Mevotech became a supplier to Bennett in 2016 when they began selling Mevotech Supreme chassis components. During their first year with Mevotech, the staff at local Bennett stores and some central and south Florida installers at stores received in-depth training from the Mevomobile team. This product “onboarding” proved to be effective when employees of their warehouse and 36 stores voted Mevotech as Bennett’s 2016 New Vendor of the Year, according to the company.

During the event, the Mevomobile was out in full force at the product showcase, interacting with show guests and providing product demonstrations. The Mevotech team also was awarded “Best Show Booth” for the second year in a row.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized by Bennett for our commitment to their success,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mevotech. “Many congratulations to the team at Bennett for 60 amazing years in the aftermarket. We are proud to be a part of the Bennett crew and look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”