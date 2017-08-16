BCA Adds 627 New SKUs

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 627 new product SKUs in its wheel hub assemblies, seals and loose bearing lines. The 627 new part numbers cover more than 60,000 applications.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these additional SKUs to our customers as we continue to fill out our product line,” said Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing, automotive aftermarket. “Continued expansion of our product offering will enable our customers to obtain the parts they need with coverage they can depend on, improving technician efficiency, thereby improving customer satisfaction.”

BCA Bearings, powered by NTN, is a long-time OE supplier to the automotive aftermarket. BCA offers a full line of wheel hub assemblies, seals and loose bearings.

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA line can be found at TheBCAHub.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.