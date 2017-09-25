Bartec USA Expands Its Loaner Tool Program

The Bartec USA family continues to keep those affected by Hurricane Harvey in its thoughts and prayers, as well as those now affected by Hurricane Irma. In the same way the company is working with its business partners and customers in Texas and Louisiana, Bartec USA would like to reach out those in need in Florida. Bartec USA is expanding its TPMS loaner tool program to include those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

As the cleanup efforts get underway in all the affected regions, Bartec recognizes that it may take some time to assess the damage and replace affected equipment and inventory. To help the restoration process along, any current Bartec tool users that have a damaged or lost TPMS tool can get free use of a loaner TPMS tool. Simply contact the Bartec customer service department at 855-684-8767. For identification purposes, please have your current tool serial number and account name ready.

A Bartec customer service associate will start the RMA process for the repair of any damaged units. If your current TPMS Tool is lost, beyond repair or destroyed, simply request a free loaner tool to use while sorting out the way forward. Bartec will ship the loaner tools to customer partners at no charge to them. Customers also may contact a Bartec tool distributor as many of them will have loaner tools already in their warehouses.

Bartec USA realizes that as customers sort out the things in their personal lives as well in their businesses, a piece of equipment is the last thing on their minds. According to Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO, “Our aim is to help in some way, and for our customers to have one less thing to worry about. Each and every member of the Bartec USA team is praying for the safety of those affected, and is hopeful for a quick recovery.”