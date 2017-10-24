Bartec USA Announces Industry Week Training And Tool Giveaway



Bartec USA is again exhibiting at AAPEX (the company’s 10th year) and is playing a large role in teaching, training and discussing new technology at the show. As a presenter in this year’s new Mobility Park, Bartec is conducting three classes on TPMS Hands On as well as two classes on Electronic Parking Brake Service. As part of the AVI Conference, Bartec is also be presenting on Battery Management Technology.

“Bartec has always been a believer in training first, our entire staff from sales to support are trainers for our customers,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway.

The tentative schedule is as follows, but check the AAPEXshow.com for exact details and times. In all, Bartec will be involved with eight events to help attendees get the very most from the time at Industry Week.

Date Location Title Time Tuesday, 10/31/2017 Mobility Park TPMS Hands on 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday, 10/31/2017 Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, 10/31/2017 Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections – Sell More Service 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 11/1/2017 Mobility Park TPMS Hands on 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, 11/2/2017 Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday, 11/2/2017 Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections – Sell More Service 1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Thursday, 11/2/2017 Mobility Park TPMS Hands on 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, 11/3/2017 AVI Conference Battery Management 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

TPG200 and Tablet Give Away

Make sure you visit one of the company’s Industry Week booths to enter to win a Bartec prize pack.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

This year Bartec is giving away three TPG200 Tread Depth Tools. Included with the TPG200 is a Samsung 8″ Tablet, already loaded with the Bartec Tool Pad Software.

Three lucky winners will be able to take this combo set back to their shop and start inspecting tread depth and tire pressure, and then sending the data via wireless Bluetooth to a color inspection report.

The drawings will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Nov. 1, 2 and 3) of Industry Week.

Visit Bartec at bartecusa.com, AAPEX booth 1054 and SEMA booth 40186.