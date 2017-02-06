News/TPMS Tools
ago

Bartec Announces Its Latest Software Update For TPMS Tools

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Ranger Wheel Balancer Features Faster Speeds While Taking Up Less Space

CRP Automotive Introduces New Packaging For Pentosin Brand

Actron Offers New Waterproof Dual Plane Inspection Camera Adapter For Videoscope

Bartec Announces Its Latest Software Update For TPMS Tools

Robinair Offers New 1234YF Recover, Recycle, Recharge Machine

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

Snap-on Offers New Full-Line Catalog

Bartec USA announces the release of its most recent tool software update. Available to current subscribers at tools.bartecusa.com, Release 55 can now be downloaded to a technician’s respective Bartec TPMS Tool.

As always, this newest version of software is packed with features and coverages that only Bartec can offer, says the company. The available features depend on which Bartec tool you have and are clearly defined in the software release bulletins found by clicking the Tech Support icon found in TPMS Desktop.

“Bartec continues to lead the industry with cool new features,” says to CEO Scot Holloway. “For example, if you own a Tech400Pro and have it connected to the internet, this latest release will automatically download! How cool is that, not having to log in or connect to a PC, but rather have it happen on its own?”

In addition to more OBD relearns, Release 55 adds more programmable sensor coverage, model year 2017 vehicles and more placard adjusting coverage.

For a complete breakdown and explanation of all new features included in software release 55 and which tools are covered, simply click on the Tech Support icon in your tool’s TPMS Desktop and click on TSBs. There you will find the software release bulletins as well as other TPMS support information.

Visit bartecusa.com or call the Bartec sales office toll free at 855-877-9732 for additional information.

Show Full Article