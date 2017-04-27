Bar’s Leaks Offers Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair



Typically when a vehicle has an oil-soaked starter, the problem is a slow oil leak in the engine’s rear main seal. Unfortunately, this is a common cumulative effect of heat, age and mileage in older cars and trucks. While it is best to replace an oil-saturated and damaged starter, you also want to offer customers a solution to fix the leak that caused the problem.

Quickly and inexpensively solve any oil leaks with Bar’s Leaks Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair (P/N 1040). It’s a high-tech blend with reinforced synthetic polymers specifically designed to expand and restore elasticity to renew main seals, as well as cam seals, O-rings, timing cover seals and other gaskets.

“What starts as a small drop of oil on the driveway here and there can escalate into a damaged starter and other expensive problems,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “Many people won¹t notice a rear main seal leak for a while because it is usually so gradual. Help your customers easily and cost-effectively protect their vehicles from further damage with Bar¹s Leaks Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair.”

Most rear main seal leaks are caused by the drying, hardening and shrinking of the main seal, plus normal wear in the crankshaft and seal. Rear main seal leaks can start at just 60,000 to 80,000 miles. With today’s attention on keeping vehicles longer, it pays to help your customers keep an eye out for oil leaks so they can be stopped early – before they lead to bigger, more expensive problems.

Bar’s Leaks Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair works with all gasoline and diesel engines using conventional, high mileage and synthetic oil. Simply add one bottle to the engine crankcase at or between oil changes. Most leaks will stop within 100 miles or two days of driving.

Like all Bar’s Leaks products, Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair is made in the U.S.A. It is available to distribution in case packs of six 16.9-ounce bottles.