Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting



The National Advisory Council of the Automotive Distribution Network recently met in Indianapolis to provide feedback on key programs and marketing initiatives.

“The Network’s Advisory Council, comprised of WD members, auto stores and service dealers, offers unique viewpoints from a cross-section of the country,” said Steve Tucker, vice president of sales and marketing for the Network. “Gaining knowledge from their perspective market areas helps us target specific program elements with real-world solutions to better leverage our brands,” he said.

In addition to the business meeting, Advisory Council members toured KYB’s manufacturing plant in nearby Franklin, Indiana, led by Mac McGovern, director of marketing and training for KYB Americas Corporation. After touring the plant, the Advisory Council completed the KYB Crash Avoidance Systems Training certification program.

“Being able to see quality-control procedures first-hand is always impressive,” said Bryan Jackson, owner of Bryan’s Auto Parts in Eastland, Texas. “It was an honor and privilege to represent the many Network members in a joint meeting with the KYB team. From our tour of their facility and in-depth discussions, they continue to prove why they are in the forefront of shocks and struts worldwide.”