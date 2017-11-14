Autologic To Add Porsche Advanced Diagnostic Software To AssistPlus



Autologic Diagnostics, Inc. adds advanced diagnostics software that supports Porsche vehicle models to its extensive offering. The addition of Porsche support software further complements the seven European makes Autologic currently diagnoses and supports.

The Porsche advanced diagnostic software will be integrated into the Autologic’s AssistPlus offering at no additional charge to current subscribers. Customers can now access the Porsche advanced diagnostic software through simple software download via the AssistPlus device. This will allow AssistPlus customers to easily access relevant Porsche advanced diagnostic software and data as they strive to diagnose and repair Porsche vehicles.

AssistPlus is a multi-faceted device that uses advanced diagnostic software to help ensure European vehicle issues are diagnosed correctly the first time. These advanced diagnostic capabilities, coupled with a team of more than 30 New York-based dealer-trained technicians, aid in the efficient, effective and timely repair of a range of European vehicle makes. The veteran, robust technical support team employed by Autologic possesses decades of combined OEM experience, bringing to the marketplace amongst the most powerful technical support available today, says the company.

Currently, AssistPlus supports seven European makes, namely Audi, BMW/MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Volvo. Adding Porsche extends Autologic’s offering and provides it customers with a broader knowledge base and access to additional technical-specific support across these other makes and models.

Concurrent with the addition of the Porsche advanced diagnostic software, the company appointed Caleb Pacheco to the role of master Porsche technician. He brings decades of experience in working with high-end, European cars to the company. In this capacity, Pacheco will lead all Porsche support for Autologic across North America.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Pacheco previously worked at Autologic on Long Island in N.Y. for seven years and recently joined Autologic in this newly created leadership role. He also has been a technical industry trainer for the past seven years, including serving as an instructor for Autologic and WORLDPAC, an importer and distributor of original equipment and aftermarket replacement automotive parts.

“We are pleased to add Porsche’s advanced diagnostic software to our strong European offering,” said Kevin FitzPatrick, vice president Autologic Diagnostics. “We are bringing our customers more knowledge and opportunity as they work on European makes and models by providing access to yet another important automotive make. Our advanced technology prowess and award-winning technical support team allow technicians and shops to work on European cars with confidence and efficiency.”

“Since Autologic originally set its roots in the aftermarket diagnostics arena back in 1999, the company has been recognized globally for its unparalleled technical support,” FitzPatrick continued. “Today, that support team is versed in many European makes and models and their expertise is available to our customers when they need it. Our support is easily and readily available at the touch of a device, or can be accessed via the web, when our customers need it, during normal shop hours.”