AutoEnginuity Releases Giotto Scan Tool Version 15.3

AutoEnginuity, LLC has announced the worldwide release of the Giotto scan tool (Version 15.3) for the Windows platform.

Giotto 15.3 introduces a leap forward in coverage for Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche, said the company.

Important features include:

Jaguar

Added DTC Odometer readings

Added Headlamp Control Module B full system support

Added Driver Door and Passenger Door Module system test Calibrate Window Glass

Added Driver Seat Module system test Seat Normalization

Added Gateway Module (GWM) system test Register Battery

Added Rear Tailgate Module (RTM) system test Tailgate / Trunk Calibration

Added Ride Level Control Module (RLCM) system tests Inflation Showroom, Compressor Replacement, Inflation, Deflation

Improved XF TCM system support by adding missing adaptive sensors

Land Rover

Added DTC Odometer readings

Added ABS Control Module system tests: Lateral Sensor Calibration, Long Sensor Calibration, Roll Rate Sensor Calibration, Pressure Sensor Calibration, Steering Angle Sensor Calibration

Added AWD Control Module system tests: AWD Calibration, Pump Venting

Added Driver Door and Passenger Door Module system test Calibrate Window Glass

Added Driver Seat Module system test Seat Normalization

Added Gateway Module (GWM) system test Register Battery

Added Headlamp Control Module Headlamp Control Module Calibration system test

Added HVAC Module Actuator End Stop Detection and Reset Compressor Protection system tests

Added Rear Tailgate Module (RTM) system test Tailgate / Trunk Calibration

Added Ride Level Control Module (RLCM) system tests Inflation Showroom, Compressor Replacement, Inflation, Deflation

Added Running Board Module (RBM) system test Service Mode Enable / Disable

Added Parking Brake Control Module full system support (Including system tests: Long. Sensor Calibration, Activation, Brake Pad Replacement, and Exit Maintenance Mode)

Added PCM actuations

Added BCM system tests: Battery Replacement, Ignition Counter Reset, Rain Sensor Calibration, Reset Adaptive Values After Clear Reset, roof Blind Calibration, Steering Column Calibration, Sunroof Calibration, Transport Mode Disabled and Valet Mode

Added PCM Diesel system tests: Reset PCM Adaption, Service Interval Reset, Fuel Prime, Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pump Replacement, Diesel Exhaust Fluid Sensor Tank Level, Diesel Fuel Adaption ReInitialization, Oxidation Catalyst, Oxygen Sensor, Reset Exhaust Valve Adaption, Reset Low Pressure EGR Adaptions, Reset Mass Air Flow Adaption, Reset Particulate Filter, Reset SCR Quality Filter, Reset SCR Start Inhibit, Turbine Shut-Off Valve Replacement, Throttle Valve Actuation Replacement and Water In Fuel Detection

Porsche

Added Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Hybrid, Macan GTS and Macan Turbo model support

Added enhanced support for 911 2012-’16, 911 Turbo 2013-’16, Cayenne 2010-’16, Macan 2013-’16

Added DTC Fault Frequency and Odometer readings for UDS-based modules

For further details about Giotto products, visit autoenginuity.com or email [email protected].