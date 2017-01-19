News/Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper
ago

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

ImportCar Staff Writers

From L to R: Fotios Katsardis, president and CEO – Temot International; Scott Bennett, principal – Bennett Auto Supply/Chairman, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc.; Tim Bruin, director, Traditional Aftermarket – Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America; Enrico Manuele, regional president – Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America; Steve Thorne, founder and CEO – Eastern Warehouse Distributors; Joe Bergsieker, director of program group sales – Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America; Doug Arnold, vice president, Independent Aftermarket Sales – Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America; Cameron Young, National Sales Manager, Automotive – Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Division Canada; Dan Rader, vice president, Product & Category Management – Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have announced that Robert Bosch LLC was selected as 2016 Channel Partner of the Year. The announcement was made during the recent Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance annual Winter Meeting at the Trump National Doral in Miami.

“Bosch continues to stand out as a leading industry partner for the Alliance,” said Dan Rader, vice president, product and category management for the Alliance. “They play an integral role in one of our most important lines – friction. With their help we are able to provide our members with an unparalleled exclusive national brand, Perfect Stop brake pads.”

The announcement of the Channel Partner of the Year is the pinnacle of the meeting.

“Receiving the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Channel Partner of the Year award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and customer focus of our Bosch Aftermarket North America team,” said Doug Arnold, vice president, independent aftermarket sales, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America. “We consider it a tremendous honor to earn this level of recognition from a highly-valued customer like AAPA.”

More than 500 people, both shareholder members and channel partners, attended the meeting. The prestigious awards banquet culminates three days of intense meetings and presentations focusing on subjects including information technology, marketing, product and national accounts.

Other Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper annual award winners included:

  • Manpower Award – Gates Rubber Co.
  • Training Support Award – Standard Motor Products
  • Lone Star Award – Motorcar Parts of America
  • Marketing Award – Tenneco
  • Logistics Award – WIX
  • Customer Service Award – Gates Rubber Co.
  • Diamond Award – RSC Chemical Solutions
  • Technology Support Award – Dorman Products
  • Parts Master Award – DuraGo
