Autel Issues New TPMS Updates For TS508, TS608



Autel has released two new TPMS updates for the TS508 and the TS608.

The new releases include widened MX-Sensor vehicle coverage to include: Audi, Bentley, BMW, Infiniti, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Lexus and Toyota. OBD functionality for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Renault, Saturn and VW has also been added.



The new update also supports a widened psi placard value reset vehicle coverage with improved tire pressure warnings and relearn procedures.

Visit Autel’s website to download at maxitpms.com.