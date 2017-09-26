News/Autel
ago

Autel Issues New TPMS Updates For TS508, TS608

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

Autel has released two new TPMS updates for the TS508 and the TS608.

The new releases include widened MX-Sensor vehicle coverage to include: Audi, Bentley, BMW, Infiniti, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Lexus and Toyota. OBD functionality for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Renault, Saturn and VW has also been added.


The new update also supports a widened psi placard value reset vehicle coverage with improved tire pressure warnings and relearn procedures.

Visit Autel’s website to download at maxitpms.com.

