ATEQ Video Explains How To Use WebVT
ATEQ has released its newest video instructions on its tool software, WebVT.
The features and functions of WebVT jobs include:
- Sync jobs from device to PC;
- Display jobs by date, tool or make, model, year;
- Search jobs by customer reference, job ID, plate number or VIN;
- Delete jobs from WebVT;
- Personalize letterhead to input company information to print out the job performance for your records or for the customer; and
- Export jobs as an CSV or Excel file.
Click HERE to watch the video.