ATEQ Video Explains How To Use WebVT

ATEQ has released its newest video instructions on its tool software, WebVT.

The features and functions of WebVT jobs include:

  • Sync jobs from device to PC;
  • Display jobs by date, tool or make, model, year;
  • Search jobs by customer reference, job ID, plate number or VIN;
  • Delete jobs from WebVT;
  • Personalize letterhead to input company information to print out the job performance for your records or for the customer; and
  • Export jobs as an CSV or Excel file.

Click HERE to watch the video.

 

