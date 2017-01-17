News/ATEQ
ATEQ Announces Newest Update For VT55, VT56 And VT36

ATEQ Announces Newest Update For VT55, VT56 And VT36

ATEQ has announced the new update for the ATEQ VT56 (DA1-18-11), VT55 (CA2-18-05) and VT36 (HA1-08-05). The latest technical release includes new 2016-’17 car models for OE sensor recognition and improved programmable sensor coverage as well as new functions and corrections.

New features include:
• VT36: Newest update allows users to save the last vehicle data information to the tool
• VT36: A new menu is available to program a sensor from sensor selection as well as make, model and year
• Major update to all aftermarket sensors coverage and reference information: Schrader EZ-sensor, Alligator Sens-it, Napa QWIK, DILL, SMP and more
• Corrected relearn procedures for Mitsubishi models, reflecting ability to use Mitsureset tool to relearn the vehicle
• New VIN scan coverage added for 2015 and 2016 model years, including Buick, Cadillac, Lexus, Aston Martin, GMC, KIA, Jaguar, Subaru, Nissan and Infiniti.
• Minor text adjustments to improve legibility

Corrections include:
• VT56: Users are now prompted to select the type of programmable sensors before enabling the program functions
• VT56: Settings now always display a region selected by default
• All tools now display the first digit “0” in the sensor ID if available from the OE signal to support older OE sensors

