ATEQ TPMS Tools Releases Video On How To Perform An OBDII Relearn Procedure

ATEQ TPMS Tools has released a new TPMS educational video on how to perform an OBDII TPMS relearn procedure on a 2016 Toyota Corolla. The video uses the ATEQ VT56 TPMS tool to reset the TPMS system in less than two minutes.

OBD relearn procedures are becoming standard in a shop environment for many reasons, according to the company. First, it is the easier to work with since the same procedure can be performed no matter what the vehicle type is. Secondly, OBD relearn saves time and confusion for the technician since there are less steps to perform.

The VT56 TPMS tool displays the steps necessary to communicate the TPMS sensor information to the vehicle’s ECU. The tool also shows where the OBDII module should be connected within the vehicle. Once the steps are performed with the VT56 and the OBDII module is connected, the information is transferred from the OBDII module to the vehicle’s ECU.

