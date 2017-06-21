ATEQ Announces New June TPMS Tool Software Updates



ATEQ has announced new June software release for the VT36, VT55 and VT56 TPMS tools.

The update includes new OE coverage, improved programmable sensor coverage, new functionalities and corrections. The new versions available are the VT36 version Hx1-10-03, VT55 version CA2-20-03, and VT56 version DA1-20-22.

New update features for the VT36 include remote key entry test that can measure the strength of the RF signal of the key fob, as well as a feature that allows the user to view the most recent vehicle’s senor information

The new update for the VT56 features Wi-Fi pairing with WebVT, which can assist in transferring jobs from the VT56 TPMS tool to WebVT once upgraded.

With June’s update the software has been expanded for 2017 OE sensor coverage for: Alfa Romeo Giulia; Dodge Charger, Journey and RAMs; Fiat 500, 500L and 500X ; Ford C-Max, Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, Fiesta, Flex, Focus, Focus RS, F-Series, Fusion, GT, Mustang and Transit Connect; Infinity Q50-60-70 and QX30-50-60-70-80; Jaguar XJ; Lexus CT, ES, GS, GX, IS, LC, LS, LX, NX, RC and RX; Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte; Nissan 370Z, Frontier, GT-R, Juke, Leaf, Murano, NV, Pathfinder, Quest, Rogue, Sentra, Titan and Versa; Toyota 4 Runner, Avalon, Camry, CH-R, Corolla, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Mirai, Prius, Prius C, Prius V, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra and Yaris.

Additional coverage includes updated 2012-2017 OE sensor/TPMS information for: Chrysler and Dodge SRT models, Ferrari F430, Fiat 124 Spider, Kia Sportage, Nissan Juke and Sentra, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Alavon, RAV4 and Tundra.

For more information, visit ateq-tpms.com.