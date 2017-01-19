News/Arnott Air Suspension Products
Arnott Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

Arnott Air Suspension Products has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 Management System Certification by ABS Quality Evaluations, an ABS Group Company.

The ISO 9001:2008 certification is based on quality management principles that include strong customer focus and continual improvement of robust, efficient processes. It is a standard developed to help businesses and organizations deliver consistently high-quality products and services, become more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. Arnott says it is now working toward achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Arnott says it is focused on producing the highest-quality products and is committed to continually improving the effectiveness of its quality management system.

“It has always been Arnott’s goal to ensure our customer consistently receives high quality products and services,” said Arnott CEO Todd Nash. “Now, with the ISO 9001:2008 Certification in hand, we have both a current affirmation of our longstanding commitment to excellence, and a roadmap to help us continue to meet or exceed customer expectations in the future.”

Patrick Fix, Arnott director of engineering, added, “The ABS Quality Evaluations audit team was impressed with the culture of the Arnott organization and its dedication to adhere to stringent Quality Management System principles.”

