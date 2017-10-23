News/Arnott Air Suspension Products
ago

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced Arnott’s completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the front right and front left side of the 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) and CL-Class (W216 Chassis) – both with AIRMATIC and 4MATIC.

The Arnott struts – AS-2852 (right) and AS-2853 (left) – feature a new custom-made and tuned twin-tube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive yet comfortable ride. The assemblies are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new bump stop, new connector, new airline fitting and new heavy-duty crimping rings.

AS-2852 replaces OE part numbers:

  • 2213200538
  • 2213200038
  • 2213207413
  • 2213209813
  • 2213201838
  • 2213205213

AS-2853 replaces OE part numbers:

  • 2213200438
  • 2213205313
  • 2213201738
  • 221320173880
  • 221320043880rebate. The new air struts are backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty. Arnott recommends replacing both OE front struts at the same time.

