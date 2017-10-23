Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced Arnott’s completely new, not remanufactured, air struts for the front right and front left side of the 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) and CL-Class (W216 Chassis) – both with AIRMATIC and 4MATIC.

The Arnott struts – AS-2852 (right) and AS-2853 (left) – feature a new custom-made and tuned twin-tube shock absorber designed to provide a responsive yet comfortable ride. The assemblies are built with a new ContiTech air bladder, new bump stop, new connector, new airline fitting and new heavy-duty crimping rings.

AS-2852 replaces OE part numbers:

2213200538

2213200038

2213207413

2213209813

2213201838

2213205213

AS-2853 replaces OE part numbers:

2213200438

2213205313

2213201738

221320173880

The new air struts are backed by Arnott's limited lifetime warranty. Arnott recommends replacing both OE front struts at the same time.