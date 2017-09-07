News/Arnott Air Suspension Products
ago

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For 2001-’06 Lexus LS 430 With Height-Adjustable Suspension

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For 2001-'06 Lexus LS 430 With Height-Adjustable Suspension

Snap-on Introduces Intelligent Diagnostics On New ZEUS Platform

Tenneco Expands Monroe Quick-Strut Coverage By More Than 5.4M Passenger Vehicles

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY's Review Manager Aims To Streamline Customer Feedback

Schumacher Electric Introduces Wireless Digital Battery And System Tester

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics

Bosch Expands Rotating Machine And Braking Lines To Cover Nearly 6M Vehicles

CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced an Arnott-engineered new air suspension strut for the front right or left of the 2001-’06 Lexus LS 430 (XF30 Chassis) with a height-adjustable suspension option, including the LS Ultimate Luxury edition.

The new assembly, AS-2894, replaces the OE strut and features a new, not remanufactured, custom-tuned shock absorber valve to provide the luxury ride LS owners expect.

AS-2894 replaces OE part numbers:

  • 4801050130
  • 4801050120
  • 4801050110

The Arnott strut retails for $629 and features a new heavy-duty ContiTech air bladder protected by an aluminum can along with a CNC-machined top mount made from aircraft-quality aluminum and special rubber-coated steel vibration isolator plates.

AS-2894 is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty and is assembled in the U.S. with Arnott’s long-lasting seals, o-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, OE-style quick connect air fitting, sensor to turn off dashboard air suspension warning lights and a dust boot to protect the shock.

Show Full Article