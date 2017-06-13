News/Arnott Air Suspension
ago

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Gabriel Announces New Online Store

Hunter Introduces Quick ID Vehicle Identification Technology

Renegade Introduces Automatic Top-Load, Solvent-Free Parts Washer

Bosch Expands Braking And Rotating Machine Product Lines

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-'13 Land Rover Range Rover

Effectively Restoring Original Ride Feel

Volkswagen Tech Tip: DTC P0145 Software Update

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up

E-ZOIL Environmentally Friendly Hand Cleaner And Shop Wipes For Technicians

Arnott Air Suspension has introduced a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket air suspension strut for the front of the 2010-‘13 Range Rover Sport (Supercharged).

Arnott’s design features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valved to provide an excellent ride and is assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by ContiTech.

The strut assembly also features extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, air fitting and check valve along with a black anodized aluminum top. Arnott protects the assembly with an aluminum can to keep out debris.

The Arnott-designed new front strut – AS-2761 – replaces the following OE part numbers:

  • LR032648
  • LR052867
  • LR018190
  • LR018191
  • LR019993
  • LR019994
  • LR032647
  • LR052866

This Arnott-designed new strut assembly retails for $413.86 and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

Features include:

  • Custom-designed twin-tube shock
  • ContiTech multi-ply air bladder
  • Black anodized aluminum top
  • Heavy-duty crimping rings
  • Limited lifetime warranty

For more information, click here.

Show Full Article