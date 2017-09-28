Alert Stamping Offers Rechargeable Battery Pack Auto Hood Light

Alert Stamping offers the ProLite Professional LED Rechargeable Auto Hood Light. The light features 40 cool, energy-efficient LEDs with dual brightness, up to five hours of run time and a rechargeable 5200mAh Li-Ion battery pack (additional packs available).

The metal hood bracket is extendable up to 78”. The cushioned metal clamp prevents scratching and is removable for detached light handling. Included with the light is a charging cradle, 12V auto plug USB adaptor, cULus listed 120V charger and a USB cord.

For more information, click HERE.