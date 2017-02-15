News
AGS Company’s Proven Technology Handles Pressures Up To 2,000 psi

The KLEDGE-LOK, along with the SPLICE-LOK, A/C repair systems from AGS allow technicians to repair pinhole leaks and cracks in aluminum lines and A/C hose right on the vehicle instead of a more expensive and time-consuming replacement, says the company.

The KLEDGE-LOK tool’s design has the flexibility of interchangeable jaws while maintaining a sleek profile to fit into the tight spots on vehicles where repairs are most often performed.

When the KLEDGE-LOK tool is paired with the various KLEDGE-LOK repair kits available separately, it becomes an invaluable asset for the technician to repair A/C systems, fuel systems, power steering systems, transmission systems and more, according to AGS.

