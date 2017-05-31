Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Announces MyPlace4Parts ‘Give ‘Em Hellcat’ Sweepstakes Winner



The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and the Robert Bosch Co. have unleashed the “Give ‘Em Hellcat” sweepstakes grand prize, a 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger, and a check for $18,000 to a very surprised winner, Andrew Langello. Langello is the co-owner of Treasure Coast Automotive in Vero Beach, Florida. Treasure Coast Automotive is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Bennett Auto Supply, official auto parts supplier of the Miami Dolphins.

“This was a great promotion,” said Scott Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Auto Supply. “We appreciate the generosity of Bosch in giving away this Hellcat vehicle. This was an exciting way to promote both their products and our MyPlace4Parts e-commerce shop platform.”

During the months of January and February, professional technicians received an entry for every Bosch item ordered through MyPlace4Parts, the e-commerce tool exclusively available to Alliance customers. Entries were earned for purchasing any Bosch product, including Perfect Stop friction and Perfect View wiper blades.

“We very much appreciated partnering with the Alliance in their ‘Give ’em Hellcat’ sweeps,” said Tim Bruin, vice president of traditional aftermarket sales at Robert Bosch LLC. “We enjoyed working with the Alliance on this program, and were pleased to have participated in presenting the Bosch Hellcat to a customer of Bennett Auto Supply.”

Watch the surprise delivery of the Hellcat here: youtu.be/v9skJW4kjJ8.

This promotion was available to all professional technicians that are MyPlace4Parts users in the United States and Canada. The winner was selected by a third party in a random drawing on March 1. No purchase was necessary; visit hellcatgiveaway.com for official rules.