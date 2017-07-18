Acura Tech Tip: Oil Consumption On Manual Transmission Vehicles



In this updated TSB from 2013, Acura discusses how some 2011-’13 TSX models with manual transmissions can develop an oil consumption problem. The TSB states: “If you do not see any other factors contributing to oil consumption, consider engine braking as the possible cause.”

According to the TSB, engine braking creates a high vacuum condition in the engine that causes more oil to pass by the piston than expected. Higher RPM downshifts with no throttle input can further increase oil consumption. The corrective action cited in the TSB is to replace the piston and piston rings.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.