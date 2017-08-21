AAPEX 2017 Mobile App Now Available



The AAPEX 2017 Mobile App lets users register and get more information on the 2,200 exhibiting companies.

AAPEX has introduced its 2017 Mobile App that lets attendees register for the event, get the latest news, learn about new products and search for exhibitors by name, product and brand. AAPEX will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The AAPEX Show app, sponsored by Bosch, also includes a “My Planner” feature, where attendees can create their itinerary, as well as a “My Notes” feature and a Schedule. When at AAPEX, the app’s Walking Map identifies booth locations based on the attendee’s location, making it easier to navigate the show floor. A Maps feature provides an overview of Levels 1 and 2 and displays exhibitor names, booth numbers and locations, with links to exhibitors’ e-booth profiles.

The 2017 app is free and will update automatically for users who have the 2016 version. For new users, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

To register, visit online attendee registration at aapexshow.com/bw.